EPC Sheriff: Deputies assaulted while serving eviction in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) deputies were assaulted while recently serving an eviction in southeast Colorado Springs, the sheriff's office said.

According to EPCSO, deputies were recently completing a Writ of Restitution or eviction, in an apartment unit located in the 3300 block of Verde Drive. Before their arrival, deputies were told the original party on the lease had moved out, but numerous unknown parties (likely squatters) had moved in and occupied the apartment. One of them had also been verbally abusive to apartment staff.

The sheriff's office said after deputies initiated the eviction, knocked, and announced their presence, they found four adult males inside the apartment. Three of the men complied with deputies' request, but one stated he "wasn't leaving."

According to EPCSO, the man, identified as 34-year-old Erek Jones, then attempted to physically assault a deputy. During this altercation, another of the four men, identified as 28-year-old Ernie Jones, began assaulting deputies as well.

The sheriff's office said an emergent call for assistance was placed and resources from both the EPCSO and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded. After additional resources responded, all four men were detained.

Erek Jones had a felony (no-bond) Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest and was booked into the El Paso County Jail for his warrant and charged with 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (F4), Resisting Arrest (M2), and Obstructing a Peace Officer (M2), the sheriff's office said.

According to EPCSO, the key to protecting yourself from squatters is preventing them from entering your home in the first place. Homeowners are advised to take security precautions including locking their doors, utilizing a camera system if possible, and having neighbors, members of their neighborhood watch group, or trusted friends check in on their homes if they are out of town.

You can also engage law enforcement by requesting vacation checks from your local jurisdiction.

Learn more about vacation checks or neighborhood watch groups by visiting www.epcsheriffsoffice.com.