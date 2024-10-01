Autopsy reveals cause of death for Air Force Academy cadet discovered dead in dorm room

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – An autopsy report done by the El Paso County Coroner's Office revealed a rare form of sepsis as the cause of death for a 19-year-old U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet found dead in her dorm room in early September.

Fourth Class Cadet Avery Koonce was discovered unconscious in her dorm room on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Despite Academy first responders attempting live-saving measures, Koonce was pronounced dead on scene. For weeks, the cause of her death remained a mystery.

According to an autopsy report released to KRDO13 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Koonce had a history of a chronic cough that severely worsened prior to her death, and that there were signs of inflammation and fluid build-up discovered in her airway.

In the report, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said the cadet died as a result of "Paeniclostridium sordellii sepsis complicating parainfluenza laryngotracheobronchitis."

Paeniclostridium sordellii is a bacteria that can cause pneumonia, arthritis, and in some rare cases, sepsis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria can be found in the environment, and individuals can carry the bacteria without being infected.

When linked to airway infection and sepsis, the bacteria causes serious disease or death, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said in the report. It's also associated with a toxic shock-like syndrome that can rapidly progress to death.

The bacteria was discovered in Koonce's left lung and blood.

The cadet also tested positive for Parainfluenza 3, also known as human parainfluenza viruses (HPIVs), a virus linked to bronchiolitis, bronchitis and pneumonia. According to the CDC, serious cases can cause pneumonia for those with weakened immune systems.

"In this case, it's likely that the bacterial infection was secondary to the parainfluenza infection identified on the viral PCR that resulted in her laryngotracheobronchitis symptoms of severe cough and upper airway inflammation and edema," the coroner's report read in part.

Coroners say Koonce's death looks to be natural, and the autopsy doesn't show any signs of foul play.

A member of the Class of 2028, Cadet Koonce was an athlete on the Women’s Track and Field team.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night," Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent said previously. "While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA."