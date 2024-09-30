Stellantis recalls 194,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids over fire risks

Story by Reuters

(CNN) — Stellantis said Monday it is recalling 194,000 plug-in hybrid electric Jeep SUVs to address fire risks after 13 fires were reported, and it told owners to park outside and away from other vehicles until recall repairs are completed.

The Italian-American automaker is recalling some 2020 through 2024 model year Jeep Wrangler and 2022 through 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids. The issue involves a battery component, the company said.

The Chrysler-parent company said the fires occurred when the vehicles were parked and turned off. It estimates 5% of affected vehicles may have the defect.

Stellantis said vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted and said owners are advised to refrain from recharging and should park away from structures or other vehicles. The company said a remedy is imminent.

The recall includes 154,000 vehicles in the United States, 14,000 in Canada, 700 in Mexico and nearly 26,000 outside North America. The company said the recall was prompted by a routine company review of customer data that led to an internal investigation.

