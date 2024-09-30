Barbra Streisand remembers ‘charming’ Kris Kristofferson

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Barbra Streisand is paying tribute to her “A Star Is Born” costar Kris Kristofferson, who died over the weekend at age 88.

In a post on Instagram, Streisand reflected on their creative time together.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” Streisand wrote. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became ‘A Star Is Born.’”

The 1976 adaptation about an up-and-coming singer who falls in love with a rock star was a hit with critics and at the box office. The film’s song “Evergreen,” performed by Streisand and Kristofferson, won the Academy Award for best original song.

“For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other ‘A Star Is Born’ duet, “Lost Inside Of You.” He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause,” Streisand wrote. “It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Kristofferson’s other music career collaborations include the 1982 double album “The Winning Hand” with Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Brenda Lee, as well as performing with Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings as the Highwaymen.

Streisand concluded her post with a message to Kristofferson’s family.

“My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

