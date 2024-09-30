A reaction following a fire at a Georgia chemical plant forces evacuations and road closures

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A reaction following a fire at a Georgia chemical plant Sunday morning forced evacuations, shelter-in-place advisories and road closures in the area, according to Rockdale County officials.

The fire broke out on the roof of BioLab in Conyers, Georgia, around 5 a.m. Water from what officials earlier described as a malfunctioned sprinkler head “came in contact with a water reactive chemical and produced a plume,” county officials explained on their website. Conyers is about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

CNN has reached out to BioLab, described as a manufacturer of pool and spa treatment products, for comment.

A fire broke out on the roof and firefighters were able to contain the flames, but it reignited hours later, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said in a video message posted on Facebook.

The fire was put out around 4 p.m., Rockdale County Fire and Rescue Chief Marian McDaniel said, but the plume from the chemical reaction can still be seen for miles and is causing problems for area residents. The smoke may be visible for several days, she added.

Air quality surveys conducted by state and federal agencies “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine” emitting from the facility, county officials said in a news release Monday morning.

Exposure to chlorine can cause burning of the eyes, nose and mouth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can also lead to coughing, choking, nausea, vomiting, headache and dizziness.

All residents of Rockdale County are strongly advised to shelter in place, with their air conditioning off and windows closed, county officials said.

“This is not the time to do any type of sightseeing. We are strongly encouraging everyone, no matter where you’re coming from, but especially Rockdale residents, to stay out of this area,” Levett said.

Roads are closed in the area, and residents between Sigman Road and Interstate 20 were asked to evacuate – around 17,000 people, according to Sharon Webb, director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency. Additionally, the interstate is blocked in both directions between Almon Road and Turner Hill Road. The sheriff said he will ask for assistance from the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia State Patrol.

A local hospital began moving patients to other facilities as a precaution, and officials urged those having an urgent medical emergency to go to a surrounding hospital or one in another county, Webb said.

Rockdale County Chairman Oz ﻿Nesbitt told CNN’s Jessica Dean it’s an “all hands on deck” situation.

“All of our resources have been dispatched and deployed,” Nesbitt said. “Every available agency, GEMA, FEMA, everyone is on deck here in Rockdale County, we’re managing this situation as we try to get it under control.”

The roof of the chemical plant building has since caved in and Nesbitt described the damage as a “complete collapse.”

Residents in neighboring Newton County on Sunday also received an alert about the situation in Conyers.

“We are monitoring the situation and would advise that if you smell a chlorine odor you should turn off your air conditioners, turn on your ceiling fans, and if possible, bring your outside animals indoors,” the message read. “If you experience any trouble breathing or any other medical emergency, call 911. As for now, sheltering in place is the best option.”

In September 2020, BioLab experienced a “thermal decomposition event” that also led to a fire that temporarily closed Interstate 20.

In its final report on the incident, the US Chemical Safety Board found strong winds from Hurricane Laura damaged the lab’s warehouse, allowing rainwater into the building. The water came in contact with a chemical and initiated a reaction that caused the fire.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.