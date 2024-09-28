Sunny skies and warmth continue Sunday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s across Southern Colorado and lows in the 40s in the High Country Region with clear skies.

For your Sunday Funday, we will have highs in the 80s to 90s across the region with those 90s being in the Eastern Plains with sunny skies and few clouds. The high terrain hometowns will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a very slight chance that the high country region could experience a quick isolated shower, however, I expect most hometowns to stay dry.

The heat will continue into the start of the work week. We will have highs remain in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado with the Eastern Plains and Pueblo having highs increase into the mid 90s. The high country region will have highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A nice cool down will make its way into Southern Colorado Tuesday dropping highs into the 70s across the region. Then temperatures will rise back into the 80s on Wednesday and remain there for the second half of the work week.