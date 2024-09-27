Last chance to experience Motorless Mornings at Garden of the Gods this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – This Sunday, Oct. 6, marks the last chance to attend a Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods this year.

The special event eliminates all motor vehicle access to the park from 5 a.m. to noon, welcoming visitors on foot and bike. As always, the park is free and open to the public.

During Motorless Morning, park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads.

There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk on the right side of the road, leaving the left side open for cyclists and passers.

Visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street), Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs) or in Parking Lot 1 at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (at the corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road).

Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request on Motorless Morning for those guests who need it.

All park visitors will have access to accessible routes into and throughout the park, and the City will permit the use of other power-driven mobility devices (OPDMD), per its OPDMD policy.