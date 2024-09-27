Colorado Springs man killed after drug deal gone wrong in Mississippi

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man was recently the victim of a murder, but not in Colorado.

Authorities in Mississippi are working the case of 23-year-old Elias Trudell who was found shot and left inside of a burning car at Luxapalila Park; just south of Columbus, Mississippi.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says it all stems from a drug deal gone bad.

On September 2nd, authorities were called to the scene of a burning car at an abandoned park. To their surprise, the body of a Colorado Springs man, Elias Trudell, was inside.

According to the sheriff's office, Trudell and Malachi Salus drove from Colorado Springs to Columbus, Mississippi to transport drugs.

Investigators say the pair then devised a plan to rip off one of the people they were meeting.

Trudell's family says they had no idea why he was going to Mississippi, "My cousin just told me it was like an easy way to get money, and that's all he told me. He never mentioned anything about drugs," Micaela Pritchard said.

Things didn't go as planned and Trudell was shot before being placed into a car and set to flames.

His family tells KRDO13 that he was a good person at heart, but he hung around the wrong crowd, "Nobody deserves to die like that viciously...you guys didn't even give us a chance for him to be buried properly and he was ashes, like, that is not okay," Pritchard said.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has made 7 arrests in connection to Trudell's death.

They are Malachi Salus, 22, Jaleen Young, 24, and Kenneth Jones, 20, Issac Harris, 19, Treveon Little, 23, Makye Butler, 19, and David Hall, 25.

Charges they are facing range from conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance to accessory after the fact of murder.