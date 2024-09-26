CSPD: Undercover investigation into ‘Trippie Hippie’ headshop uncovers multiple crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In April of this year, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received information about narcotics activity at a local headshop called 'Trippie Hippie.'

The business was located just east of Downtown Colorado Springs, on Iowa Avenue.

According to CSPD, the information they received stated the business sold refined marijuana, a variety of other illicit narcotics, and illegal firearms. Six undercover transactions were conducted over a period of six months that resulted in the purchase of multiple firearms, LSD, ketamine, and marijuana concentrate, CSPD said. The investigation resulted in felony charges for five identified suspects and warrants for an additional two adjacent locations associated with Trippie Hippie.

On Sept. 25, CSPD executed search warrants on Trippie Hippie and the other associated locations for money laundering charges, unlawful distribution and manufacturing, conspiracy, offenses related to marijuana, and a special offender. CSPD said one suspect was taken into custody. Arrest warrants are still active for four other individuals who were not located at the scene.

CSPD said the search warrant associated with Trippie Hippie resulted in the recovery of 24.19 pounds of marijuana, 7 handguns, 2 short-barrel rifles, 1 other rifle, 4716.05 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 34.54 grams of cocaine, 7.39 grams of MDMA, 15.1 grams of prescription pills, 9.17 grams of LSD, 0.12 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of fentanyl, and $1550 in illicit proceeds.

The individual who was arrested during the operation has been identified as 41-year-old Paul Timme.

No further information about the investigation is available at this time.