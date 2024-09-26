Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will support research to find a cure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Saturday, Sept. 28, loved ones, caregivers, and supporters of Coloradoans living with Alzheimer's are invited to the Colorado Springs' Walk to End Alzheimer's.

As one of 13 Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s this year, the Colorado Springs Walk will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support the research to find a cure.

The Colorado Springs Walk will kick off in Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

The event's fundraising goal sits at $320,700. Collectively, the 13 Colorado Walks in 2024 have a target of nearly $2.6 million.

According to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado, there are nearly 91,000 Coloradans among more than 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer's is the seventh-leading cause of death – and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“The toll from Alzheimer’s disease is rising relentlessly, and will continue to do so until we find a cure,” said Teal Peabody, manager of the Colorado Springs Walk. “Every dollar we can raise for research to find a cure is an investment in our health and that of future generations.”

The proceeds from the Walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. The organization said the events allow the team to continue to provide information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.

The walks also support research to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research, currently funding 1,110 projects with over $430 million across 56 countries.

To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s, go to www.alz.org/walk. For more information on the Walk, contact Teal Peabody at tnpeabody@alz.org.