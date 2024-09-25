Community gathers at Pikes Peak National Cemetary to honor Unclaimed Air Force Veteran

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Community members from around the Pikes Peak Region gathered at the Pikes Peak National Cemetary Wednesday to lay a veteran to rest.

Sergeant Leroy Abbott served during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1968. Pikes Peak National Cemetary said he never went to Vietnam, but he was stationed at Ellsworth AFB, SD.

Abbott was 79 years old when he passed away. At the time of his passing, he had no family or close personal connections, and was thus considered an "Unclaimed Veteran."

Despite this situation, Abbot was supported by dozens of people Wednesday who came out to give him the sendoff he deserved.