‘It was intense’: Pikes Peak Marathon shortened due to weather concerns

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The race coined America's Ultimate Challenge lived up to its title on Sunday, September 22.

Early in the morning event organizers made the call to cut the typical 26.2-mile race short, by around a third of the distance. Instead of climbing to the summit of America's Mountain runners were instructed to turn around at Barr Camp.

It was a decision led by weather conditions. With snow and ice adorning the top of the mountain, and the safety of participants and volunteers in mind, event organizers chose to close off the full course.

El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) was on scene all day providing resources and support for the race.

Some runners were relieved to see a less daunting distance.

"Fortunately, it got cut short because I did not get in the mileage that I needed to do for training," said runner Matt Greene.

Greene finished the race and started to plan for next year's run.

"Despite the weather, fantastic event, great bunch of people," shared Greene.

Runner Jonathan Aziz won the 2024 Pikes Peak Marathon with a time of 1:46:10.

Participant Aaron Ajeti enjoyed taking in the beautiful mountain view.

"It was awesome. It was intense. I trained really hard, but it's still it's still kicked my butt. But once we got to Barr Camp and had a few snacks, I zoomed down as fast as possible until I got about two miles away, and I was like, oh, this is really pretty," shared runner Aaron Ajeti.

EPCSAR stayed at the race until everyone was cleared off the course around 1 p.m.