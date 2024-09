PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - I-25 southbound has been closed between exit 102, Eagleridge Boulevard and exit 100B, 29th Street, due to a crash.

According to the Colorado Department of Transit, CDOT, I-25 was closed just after 3 a.m. on September 22, 2024.

CDOT has warned drivers to exercise caution as emergency crews work to clear the area.