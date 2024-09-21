CSU-Pueblo crushes Colorado Mesa

Howard Russell ran for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns, and the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves dominated Colorado Mesa, 38-14. Russell became the first Pack player to score 3 times on the ground since 2018.

CSU-Pueblo improves to 3-1 this season, winning two of three games on their three-game home stand.

Shallum Peter blocked a punt which was returned for a touchdown by Matteus Bugg for a touchdown. He also took down the punter at the one-yard line, preventing a punt, and setting up another score.

CSU-Pueblo will face Adams State next.

