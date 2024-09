PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo's 30th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival began Friday.

KRDO 13's Julia Donovan was live at the festival Friday talking to some local businesses and doing some taste testing.

We spoke with Ella Vigil from Sweet Ella's Bakery about her chile cheese cupcake that's delicious! We also tried some of Musso Market's iconic chiles.