Lions head coach Dan Campbell selling Detroit home because of ‘safety concerns’

(CNN) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is selling his home in the Motor City because of what he calls “safety concerns.”

Campbell told Crain’s Detroit Business on Wednesday that he and his family “loved” the house but decided to move after fans found out where he lived.

“There’s plenty of space, it’s on two acres, the home is beautiful,” Campbell told the outlet. “It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost (to the Dallas Cowboys).”

When approach by CNN for comment, the Lions pointed towards Campbell’s comments to the Crain’s Detroit Business.

Realtor Ashley Crain – who is representing Campbell in the house sale – confirmed to CNN Sport that Campbell filed a police report after his address was leaked following his team’s 20-19 away defeat to the Cowboys last season. Crain confirmed that Campbell was subject to pranks and harassment as a result.

She told CNN that Campbell and his family have already moved into a new home; the house was listed at $4.5 million this week with a deal being agreed to within 24 hours.

“Dan and Holly Campbell are Detroit treasures,” Crain told CNN. “We were so happy to help their family when the situation arose. Now, he can focus on what he does best!”

The Bloomfield Township Police Department (BTPD) didn’t name Campbell but said in a statement sent to CNN: “We were made aware of these incidents when and as they happened. The (BTPD) is committed to the safety of all of our residents. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.

“We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families,” the police statement added.

Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. After a lackluster first season, he has played a key role in turning Detroit into one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Lions narrowly lost last season’s NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, missing out on the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl as a result.

