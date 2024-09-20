Family starts fundraiser after losing 9 year old son

The family of a 9 year old fatally struck by a semi truck along Highway 50 has launched a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral expenses.

The crash happened early Monday a few miles east of Pueblo.

On the GoFundMe fundraiser page, Myles Blend is described as "an incredible kiddo who loved cars, Play-Doh, putty, and going to the grocery store."

His family noted that due to his autism, "the danger of traffic and being out in the road was something he did not understand," and had a tendency to escape and run from the house from time to time.

His mother, Mary, says on that particular morning, he quietly escaped the home, ended up on the highway, and was struck by a vehicle.

The Colorado State Patrol told KRDO on Friday that there are no pending charges against the driver of the truck or any family members at this time.

The money raised will be used to pay for funeral expenses and support the family in their time of grief, according to the family friend who created it.