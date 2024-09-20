Colorado voter registration surges following Harris-Trump debate, Taylor Swift endorsement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Online voter registration in Colorado surged following the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Sept. 10.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State's office, over 21,000 Coloradoans either registered to vote or updated their voter registration online during the day of the debate and in the two days following.

On the day of the debate, nearly 4,500 voters registered or updated their voter registration online. The Colorado Secretary of State's office said prior to the debate, it saw an average of 1,604 voter registrations each day in September.

“Registering to vote is the first step to making your voice heard in our democracy,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a Thursday press release. “It is exciting to see Coloradans registering to vote and getting involved in advance of this November’s election. Every voter has a voice, and I’m proud to make sure that every Coloradan can be heard.”

The office said the debate wasn't the only cause for a surge in voter registration.

On Sept. 10, the day of the debate, popstar Taylor Swift took to social media to endorse Harris and encourage fans to register to vote. More than 1,000 voters registered or updated their voter registration during the nearly two-hour debate; an additional 900 registered in the hour after Swift's post.

On Sept. 12, Meta launched a voter registration banner on Facebook and Instagram. The Colorado Secretary of State's office said it saw almost 12,000 registrations and updates following.

An additional 11,300 registered to vote or updated their registration on Sept. 17, National Voter Registration Day. Since the start of September, more than 60,000 Coloradans have either newly registered to vote or updated their voter registration online.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, there were 3,906,892 total Coloradans registered to vote, including:

1,017,664 registered Democrats (26.0%)

907,509 registered Republicans (23.2%)

1,900,268 Unaffiliated voters (48.6%)

You can register to vote or update your voter registration here.