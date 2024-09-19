We introduce you to the CSU Pueblo mascot – Roch

He's the best mascot in college sports, because he's a puppy. His name is Roch. He's led the CSU Pueblo football team onto the field since 2021.

Roch is a rescue and his parents are Carol and Mark Rickman. Before Roch, they cared for Tundra and they're the folks behind the awesomeness, "The first game we went to, we thought it would be really cool to have a live mascot, and Tunda looked just like the logo. Like Roch, she was a rescue dog. She trained as a therapy dog," says Carol Rickman. "He's so loved and he gives it back, says Mark Rickman And this past week we have a lot of football alumni at the game. And it's just so neat. We've been doing this since 2009. So we're seeing whole families grow. It's just it's like having your kids come back to visit. It's awesome."