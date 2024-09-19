Skip to Content
News

We introduce you to the CSU Pueblo mascot – Roch

By
New
Published 8:12 PM

He's the best mascot in college sports, because he's a puppy. His name is Roch. He's led the CSU Pueblo football team onto the field since 2021.

Roch is a rescue and his parents are Carol and Mark Rickman. Before Roch, they cared for Tundra and they're the folks behind the awesomeness, "The first game we went to, we thought it would be really cool to have a live mascot, and Tunda looked just like the logo. Like Roch, she was a rescue dog. She trained as a therapy dog," says Carol Rickman. "He's so loved and he gives it back, says Mark Rickman And this past week we have a lot of football alumni at the game. And it's just so neat. We've been doing this since 2009. So we're seeing whole families grow. It's just it's like having your kids come back to visit. It's awesome."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content