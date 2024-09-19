Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs fire extinguishes fire at Sno-White Linen near Old Colorado City

CSFD
By
New
Published 12:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a fire at Sno-White Linen which is near Old Colorado City.

CSFD says that engine 5 found a small fire on the roof and that the fire was contained to a ventilation appliance.

The fire has been extinguished without it spreading to the building.

Fire crews will remain on scene for a short time. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Cucharras St. is closed between 24th and 25th but should reopen soon.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content