Colorado Springs fire extinguishes fire at Sno-White Linen near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a fire at Sno-White Linen which is near Old Colorado City.

CSFD says that engine 5 found a small fire on the roof and that the fire was contained to a ventilation appliance.

The fire has been extinguished without it spreading to the building.

Fire crews will remain on scene for a short time. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Cucharras St. is closed between 24th and 25th but should reopen soon.