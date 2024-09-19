Colorado Springs fire extinguishes fire at Sno-White Linen near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a fire at Sno-White Linen which is near Old Colorado City.
CSFD says that engine 5 found a small fire on the roof and that the fire was contained to a ventilation appliance.
The fire has been extinguished without it spreading to the building.
Fire crews will remain on scene for a short time. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
Cucharras St. is closed between 24th and 25th but should reopen soon.