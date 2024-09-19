Colorado Paint Mines to receive upgrades after social media trends lead to more attendees

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) - After a massive spike in visitors, El Paso County is re-investing in the Paint Mines to preserve the natural beauty and history in the Calhan park.

The park is home to fossils and layers of colored rock eroded over time by wind and water.

"Since COVID, a lot of people decided being outdoors is better. So they could come out here, hike, and walk through. There's been an input of quite a large number of individuals just utilizing the paint lines and climbing on the hoodoos, which are very fragile," Rise Foster-Bruder said. "It's being loved to death, basically."

Rise has spent many years at the paint mines educating the next generation on the historical significance of the mines and went to Thursday's open house held by the County for public input on the upgrades.

The upgrades include increased fences, walkways, and signage to remind guests to stay off the formations. The Executive Director for parks of El Paso County, Todd Marts, says he wants to remind guests to "leave only footprints," and noted that he was excited that the park had more visitors.

The upgrades will be finished by late this year or early next year.