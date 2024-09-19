3 men accused of kidnapping, torturing roommate in shared Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that three men are now in custody, accused of kidnapping and torturing their roommate for 14 hours inside their shared home.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators were first alerted to the situation at around 10 a.m. on Monday, when a hospital staff member reported a male patient who was claiming he was tied up and tortured.

Investigators say the victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained injuries from being tied up, beaten, burned and whipped. He also suffered serious bodily injury after one of the suspects allegedly stepped on his neck, causing him to lose consciousness.

The sheriff's office said an uninvolved person in the home helped the victim escape and transported him to the hospital.

The same day, a Jefferson County SWAT Team executed a high-risk arrest warrant on all three men inside the home, located on the 4700 block of South Oak Court.

The suspects are homeowner Sherell Allen, 48, Jason Carlson, 49, and Luke Anaya, 41. All three men are face several felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and assault.

The suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail on cash-only bonds, ranging from $150,000 to $300,000.

Deputies say they are still searching for a fourth suspect in the case, whose identity has not yet been revealed.