Harris expected to meet with Zelensky next week, sources say

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, DC, next week, according to three sources familiar with the planning.

The meeting comes amid concerns over the impact the American election results will have on the Russia-Ukraine war and US policy toward Ukraine as it seeks additional resources.

Asked Wednesday whether Harris will meet with Zelensky next week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby suggested she might if the opportunity presented itself.

“I know she has met with President Zelensky face-to-face on a couple of occasions, and I know she’s spoken to him on the phone. I have little doubt that if the opportunity presents itself, and both of them can have another conversation, they will, but you’ll have to talk to her staff,” Kirby told reporters.

Harris, along with President Joe Biden, will also meet with the president of the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Monday to discuss ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the crisis in Sudan and a “number of bilateral and regional matters,” Kirby said.

CNN reached out to the vice president’s office for comment.

Earlier Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said he’ll “probably” meet with Zelensky when he travels to the US next week. Trump spoke on the phone with Zelensky in July, but a meeting between the two leaders would mark their first in-person interaction since Trump left the White House.

