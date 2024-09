COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Sept. 18, The United States Air Force will celebrate its 77th birthday.

The military has a strong presence in southern Colorado and here at KRDO13.

To celebrate this birthday, Air Force Veteran and KRDO13 Meteorologist, Chevy Chevalier is taking us through some of the history of the United States Air Force. Watch the video above.