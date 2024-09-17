Miami Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve following latest concussion

By Thomas Schlachter and David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The Miami Dolphins placed star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the reserve/injured list (IR) Tuesday following his latest concussion.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, who cite unnamed sources, report the team’s decision gives the QB time to work with outside neurologists while being out of action for a minimum of four games.

Per NFL rules, Tagovailoa’s earliest return to competition would be Miami’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 27.

Tagovailoa was forced off the field during the Dolphins’ 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday after diving for a first down and taking a hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The 26-year-old has a history of concussions. He suffered multiple in the 2022 season and said in 2023 that he had considered stepping away from football “for a time” due to the impact of the head injuries.

Third-year quarterback Skylar Thompson, who replaced Tagovailoa in the loss against the Bills, is expected to start versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday that the team had signed quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

