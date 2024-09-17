FBI investigating suspicious mail addressed to Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says an investigation is underway after a package containing white powder was addressed to the Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold.

Officials say the package was intercepted at a state mail facility on Tuesday with a return address to the “U.S. Traitor Elimination Army.”

A preliminary investigation found the powder in the package to be harmless, according the officials. However, the package remains under further investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Colorado State Patrol.

Secretary Griswold tells KRDO13 this incident is similar to other packages that several Secretaries of State across the nation have also received.

"Ultimately, states across the country who received these latest mailings were red states, blue states and no election worker, whether they're Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, deserves to be threatened in their workplace simply for doing their job," Secretary Griswold said.

Election offices in New York, Tennessee, Wyoming, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Colorado have received this type of suspicious package, according to ABC News.

However, this isn't the state's first relating incident, "In 2022, a Colorado county received a mail ballot back with white powder in it and it's very unfortunate because threats against election officials are not acceptable at all...we take it very seriously and we'll take appropriate action to hold bad actors accountable," Griswold said.