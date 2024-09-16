PM Showers Monday & Tuesday

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day then variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High of 80° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to Partly cloudy with a chance for showers in the afternoon. High of 80° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with near-normal highs of 81° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies…another nice day with highs where they should be this time of year at 81° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.