Man fires gun in Interquest apartment, hits neighbor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Early Sunday morning, around 6:15 a.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment building in Interquest. Officers went to Volta at Voyager on Nahcolite Pt.

CSPD says a man was shooting a firearm in his apartment building. Police say a stray bullet went through the wall and struck another person who was sleeping. That person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the male suspect went on a crime spree following the apartment shooting. CSPD says he shot at multiple businesses.

Officers heard gunfire in the area and later learned that the suspect drove to the KeyBank on Spectrum Lp. where he discharged his firearm into the business.

While still checking the area to investigate the shots they heard, officers were notified of and dispatched to another incident at the Village Inn on Duryea Dr. The suspect had fired shots into the Village Inn and was attempting to gain entry.

A short time later, additional gunfire was reported at another KeyBank on Hartsel Road.

CSPD says the suspect returned to the apartment complex where they were taken into custody.

A Reverse-911 community notification to Shelter-in-Place was issued while CSPD searched for the suspect. The Shelter-in-Place orders have now been lifted.