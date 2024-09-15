Jane’s Addiction issues apology, cancels show after Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro’s on-stage scuffle

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Rock band Jane’s Addiction has issued an apology and announced the cancellation of their next concert after band members Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell were seen in an on-stage altercation at a recent show.

“We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night,” the statement posted to the band’s Instagram Story on Saturday read.

The band’s show in Bridgeport, Connecticut that was previously scheduled for Sunday night was canceled “as a result” of the altercation, the statement continued.

Refunds will be issued at the ticket holder’s point of purchase.

Video footage posted on social media showed Farrell, Jane’s Addiction’s lead singer, confronting guitarist Navarro in the middle of a song during Friday’s concert in Boston.

The two appear to exchange words while Farrell approaches the guitarist, who is seen trying to hold Farrell back.

Farrell then attempts to jab Navarro until other band members and crew members intervene, holding Farrell back to separate him from Navarro.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Jane’s Addiction, Navarro and Farrell for comment.

Jane’s Addiction is currently on tour and is set to perform in Toronto on Wednesday. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Los Angeles in October.

