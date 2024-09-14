Tiger Woods announces he underwent successful back surgery

By Jacob Lev and Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods underwent successful back surgery, he announced on Friday, after repeated back spasms and pain contributed to his injury-marred season.

The 48-year-old announced on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had undergone microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

This season, the 15-time major winner competed in all four majors for the first time since his 2021 car crash in which he suffered severe leg injuries that make it difficult for him to navigate 72 holes over a four day tournament. However, he missed the cut in the last three attempts at the sport’s four flagship events.

Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi of the Hospital of Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed the surgery and “deemed it to be successful,” Woods’ statement added. It is the US golfer’s sixth back operation of his career and first since 2021.

Ahead of the Open Championship in July, the 82-time PGA Tour winner was adamant that he will play as long as he feels he can still win despite calls for him to retire – including from former world No. 2 Colin Montgomerie.

