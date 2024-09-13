WATCH: The Cannon Game: Pueblo South VS Pueblo East

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo South and Pueblo East face off in the Cannon Game at 7 p.m.

East and South's football teams meet annually in The Cannon Game, a rivalry that began in 1959 and has morphed into an annual showdown with the victor taking home "The Cannon," a real, working Civil War-era cannon that was donated by the Steel City Kiwanis in 1976, along with the Key Clubs from both schools, according to Pueblo School District 60.

The 47th Cannon Game ended early following a fight between the teams. The game was called and East won 23-0.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and can be watched above.