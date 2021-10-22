The Cannon Game: A look at the rivalry through the decades

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday marks the 46th Cannon Game, a decades-long rivalry between Pueblo South High School and Pueblo East High School.





Before the actual Cannon Game, the South High School Alumni Association said there was a trophy exchanged between the two schools. It wasn't until the mid-70s when the cannon was brought into the mix.

Trophy shared before Cannon, photo courtesy of South High School Alumni Foundation

According to Patrick Gallardo, the South High School Key Club Sponsor, a student named Scott Williamson, who was also South's first Key Club President, approached the schools about purchasing a cannon. Gallardo said Williamson was from Texas and his former school had a cannon that would be shot off during games.

Initially, the school's denied his request. However, years later after East High School's Key Club was established, both clubs and the Steel City Kiwanis Club went to the school board asking for approval to buy the cannon.

Finally, in 1976 the Cannon Game began. South managed to win the first two Cannon Games before East secured a won in 1978, according to District 60.

The South High School Alumni Foundation shared a video with KRDO of the second Cannon Game in 1977.

Second Cannon Game, 1977

Since then, the cannon has been passed between South and East. According to Gallardo, South won the first official Cannon Game.

Gallardo explained after each Cannon Game, if the school that currently has it loses, the winner will have it professionally re-painted.

The cannon is an actual Civil War weapon, with the year ___ on the barrel. According to Gallardo, when the cannon first came to Pueblo it was taken to the Steel Mill where it was x-rayed. They discovered a hairline fracture to the barrel, which was replaced. Now, the cannon's barrel is just wide enough to fill.

Every year East High School's Key Club and South High School's Key Club design Cannon shirts for their respective schools.

Currently, the cannon booms black. However, both schools are on an even playing field this year.

According to District 60, both teams are 2-0. That means the schools aren't just competing for the cannon, they're competing for 3A Southern League dominance.

Courtesy of East High School

Courtesy of East High School

Courtesy of East High School

The Cannon Game begins at 7 p.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium.