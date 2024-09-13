Pueblo’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money to support families, fund research for a cure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradoans living with Alzheimer's disease are invited to Pueblo's Walk to End Alzheimer's, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 14.

The walk will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support the research to find a cure. The Alzheimer's Association of Colorado says its fundraising goal for the event is $68,600.

“The toll from Alzheimer’s disease is rising relentlessly, and will continue to do so until we find a cure,” said Teal Peabody, manager of the Pueblo Walk. “Every dollar we can raise for research to find a cure is an investment in our health and that of future generations."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, there are around 91,000 Coloradoans among more than 7 million Americans living with the disease, which is the seventh-leading cause of death – and the only leading disease without any known prevention or cure.

This week's Pueblo walk is one of 13 Alzheimer's Association of Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer's in 2024, which collectively aim to raise nearly $2.6 million.

The proceeds from these walks are the primary source of funds for the Colorado foundation, which provides information and services to those who receive a diagnosis and their family and caregivers.

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading funder of Alzheimer's research, currently funding 1,110 projects worth over $430 million across 56 countries.

The walk will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Pueblo Riverwalk at 125 E. Riverwalk Place. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. To register for the event, volunteer or make a donation for any of the 13 Colorado walks, visit www.alz.org/walk.