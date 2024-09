UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KRDO) - Following a remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadets participated in a memorial run that lasted 19 hours.

The run was to honor the lives lost on 9/11 as well. Cadets also ran with a baton firefighter's helmet in hand.

The memorial run began Wednesday, Sept. 11, and concluded at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.