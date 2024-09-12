New York City’s police commissioner resigns amid a federal investigation

By Mark Morales, Gloria Pazmino and Brynn Gingras, and Sabrina Shulman, CNN

(CNN) — New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned, he said Thursday in a statement, marking the first high-profile departure from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration since the start of four separate federal investigations into his office and the NYPD.

Caban’s departure comes days after it was first reported investigators with the US attorney’s office for New York’s Southern District had seized his electronic devices and phones.

“My complete focus has always been on the NYPD – the department and people I love and have dedicated over 30 years of service to. However, the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” the statement from Caban reads in part.

“I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why – for the good of this city and this department – I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner.”

Adams, a Democrat, was expected to address Caban’s resignation at noon, according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

Caban’s expected departure marks a major shakeup in the highest ranks of the Adams administration.

The investigation involves Caban’s brother and enforcement around nightclubs in New York City, a source familiar with the investigation tells CNN. Details of the probe remain unclear.

Several members of the mayor’s staff are being investigated by the US attorneys in the Eastern and Southern Districts in New York. The US attorneys’ offices and the FBI declined to comment.

Federal investigators also seized electronic devices from the homes of several top administration officials last week, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks III, Schools Chancellor David Banks and Tim Pearson, a former police inspector who is a special adviser to the mayor. Subpoenas were also issued for the phones of three lower-ranking police officials, sources briefed on the investigation say.

Earlier this year, the homes of a top Adams aide, Winnie Greco, were also raided by the FBI as part of a separate inquiry by the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Two days before Caban’s resignation, Adams stopped short of publicly supporting his embattled commissioner, repeatedly saying he was confident of the NYPD’s ability to do its job despite the federal investigation.

Adams deflected multiple times after being asked if he wanted Caban to resign or if he had asked him to do so.

The NYPD has said it is aware of the investigation and is cooperating with federal authorities.

Neither Adams nor his staff members have been accused of any wrongdoing. Adams has repeatedly said he is cooperating with the federal inquiry.

A spokesperson for Adams, who appointed Caban in July of last year, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Caban, the son of Puerto Rican parents, has served for 13 months, making history as the NYPD’s first Latino commissioner. He has been with the NYPD for 32 years. Caban is not the only police commissioner to serve for a short term under Adams. Keechant Sewell resigned just after 18 months amid a power struggle over her control of the department and City Hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

