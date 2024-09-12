Mt. Carmel commemorates Patriot Day through distributing food to veterans, families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting its annual Patriot Day Give Back, an event aimed at honoring the fallen, raising money for the nonprofit, and giving back to the community through distributing food to veterans and their families.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Mt. Carmel’s headquarters, located at 530 Communication Circle, the event will begin with remarks from Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobalade and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center’s Executive Director Bob McLaughlin.

“Patriot Day is a somber reminder of the sacrifices made during the Global War on Terror and the lives lost at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon,” said McLaughlin, who is also a retired Army colonel. “We honor their memory as well as our partners who help support veterans and military members who have served our nation.”

After the initial ceremony, Mt. Carmel will honor one of its advocates with the Dan Koenigsman Community Partner Award. Dan was a Red Noland executive who donated much of his time to Mt. Carmel. The award is presented by his widow Ann Koenigsman and Red Noland officials.

The event will also feature the tolling of the Honor Bell, a national symbol of lives lost fighting for the United States. The bell is part of a somber ceremony that includes taps, bagpipes, muskets, and drums as those gathered remember America’s fallen.

At 9 a.m., the group will walk to the parking lot of the Norris Penrose Event Center, where Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado will provide food to about 400 military members, veterans, their families, and the community.

Mt. Carmel has more than 25 partners supporting the event; major sponsors include Murray Security Services and City of Colorado Springs and Phil Long Kia of Colorado Springs.