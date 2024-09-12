Skip to Content
Sheriff’s Office: 11-year-old last seen Thursday in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the community for help locating a missing 11-year-old.

According to the EPCSO, 11-year-old Ryan Capps was last seen Thursday near the 5000 block of Wainwright Dr. in Security-Widefield. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark camo pants, and black Crocs.

If you have any information on Ryan's whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at (719) 390 - 5555.

