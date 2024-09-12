The CSU Pueblo football team is off to a great start to the season

CSU Pueblo is in a groove. The Thunderwolves are ranked 22nd in the nation. Now, they're getting set for a showdown at home against third ranked Grand Valley State, "It's obviously going to be a fight on Saturday night. Grand Valley is one of the you know, it is the winningest Division two program in the history of D2. And they are a measuring stick," says CSU Pueblo head coach Philip Vigil.

They should like their chances, especially with Devin Larsen, who leads the nation in passing yards and passing touchdowns and Reggie Retzlaff, who leads the nation in catches, yards, and touchdown catches, "When you have a guy that can get up and get the ball like that. We talk about there's no 50/50 balls with them like we know like hit him, Taylor, Zach or Nigel. All of those receivers are going to come down with those balls," says Larsen. Retzlaff adds, "He's a great quarterback, and he puts me in a position to be successful. And I mean, it's a testament also to Coach Brown. Just the play calling has been really favorable towards me. But, at any point any of us can take a ball 80 yards and just score."

The Wolfpack will also be rocking some new threads on Saturday.

