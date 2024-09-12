Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to structure fire near Dublin and N. Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire at 6307 Village Ln.

This is near Dublin and N. Academy in north Colorado Springs.

CSFD says that they knocked down the fire and that there are no injuries.

The fire crews will continue to be on the scene, ensuring that the fire has not extended to adjacent structures or attic spaces. The cause of the fire is unknown.