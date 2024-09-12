A’ja Wilson breaks WNBA single-season scoring record in Las Vegas Aces win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson set the record for the most points in a WNBA season in her team’s 86-75 road win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

Wilson tied the existing record of 939 set by the Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd last year with a free throw in the first quarter, before making history with a mid-range jumper in the closing seconds of the first half.

She finished the game with 27 points, taking her season total to 956, per the team. If she plays in all four of the Aces’ remaining regular season matchups, she would need to average 11 points per game to become the first player in league history to score 1,000 points in a single campaign. Wilson currently leads the WNBA in scoring with 27.3 points per game.

“It’s a blessing, it really is,” the two-time MVP said postgame. “It’s something that I don’t take for granted. We have some phenomenal players in this league, so for my name to be in the list, it’s truly a blessing.

“I have to credit my teammates because without them I wouldn’t get the basketball … them continuing to pour into me so I can pour into them goes a long way.”

Wilson received a wave of support from her peers after breaking the record, with six-time WNBA All-Star and current South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley among those to offer their congratulations. Staley coached Wilson for four years in college before she was drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2018.

Wilson’s teammates also expressed their admiration postgame.

“The crown is heavy, but she shows up every day and pours into those around her,” said Las Vegas forward Alysha Clark. “And I don’t think people understand how special that is for a person, for your franchise player, for your superstar, for your leader to be able to do on a consistent basis.

“Being a leader is hard in itself, but being a superstar – plus leadership – that’s insane. That’s why only a select few get that title and A’ja exemplifies every single bit of that.”

Wilson also recorded a double-double in her history-making performance, grabbing 12 rebounds to go along with two steals and three blocks. Per the Aces, she now has 418 boards for the year, putting her 29 behind the single-season record set by Angel Reese earlier this year. The Chicago Sky rookie has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a wrist injury.

Three other Vegas players scored in double figures – Clark had 14 points, while Tiffany Hayes and Chelsea Gray added 12 and 11 respectively as the Aces move to 23-13, good enough for fourth in the league standings. Wilson and Co. are looking to make history by becoming only the second WNBA team ever to win three consecutive championships.

It was a disappointing night for the Fever, who are under pressure from the Phoenix Mercury to wrap up the No. 6 seed for the postseason. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 24 points while star rookie Caitlin Clark scored 16.

Clark did not have one of the sharpshooting performances that fans have become accustomed to over her years at Iowa and in her rookie season, going only 6-for-22 from the field and 1-for-10 from deep.

A late season surge from Indiana has seen the team move above .500 and secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. The team has won seven out of its last 10 games, with Wednesday’s loss dropping the Fever to 19-18, 1.5 games ahead of Phoenix.

Indiana has a chance at revenge on Friday in a rematch against the defending champions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.