Australian hockey player Tom Craig banned after trying to buy cocaine at the Paris Olympics

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Australian hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for 12 months by his country’s sport governing body after attempting to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.

In a statement, Hockey Australia confirmed that its sanction took effect from September 9 and added that Craig would be required to complete “mandatory training and education programs.”

The statement added: “Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioural requirements.

“During the suspension, Craig will be prohibited from playing in any match, competition, or event at any level sanctioned or organised by Hockey Australia, including the upcoming Hockey One League and FIH Pro League seasons.”

Hockey Australia confirmed that Craig would remain eligible for selection for next year’s national team, and added that the player’s welfare “remains our priority.”

CNN has reached out to Craig through Hockey Australia for comment on the decision.

Craig was detained by French police last month for trying to buy cocaine in central Paris. He was brought before a French judge, before being released with a criminal warning, Paris prosecutors told CNN at the time.

“I’d firstly like to apologize for what has occured in the past 24 hours,” Craig told reporters following his release from the Paris police station.

“I made a terrible mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions. My actions are my own, and by no way reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport and the Australian Olympic team.

“I’ve embarrassed you all, and I’m truly sorry.”

The 29-year-old is an experienced member of the national team, having played more than 100 times for his country. He was part of the team that won silver at the Tokyo Games. Australia was knocked out at the quarterfinal stage in Paris.

