Mauricio Pochettino announced as new US Soccer men’s national team head coach

(CNN) — The long-awaited official hire of former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach of the US men’s national soccer team (USMNT) has finally come to fruition.

Rumors of the 52-year-old leading the charge for the American men have circulated for weeks.

In a statement, US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said, “Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams.

“His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage.”

Pochettino did not lead the USMNT against New Zealand in a friendly Tuesday night.

According to the TNT broadcast, Pochettino was not yet in the United States.

Contract details were not disclosed by US Soccer.

Pochettino represents a significant get for the US and will bring a wealth of top-level coaching experience to the team.

The Argentine most recently managed the Premier League’s Chelsea and guided the club to a sixth-place finish last season.

Pochettino has also notably been the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, where he led PSG to a Ligue 1 title.

This will be his first foray into international management, and he will be tasked with guiding the US team at a World Cup on home soil in 2026.

Pochettino joins the US after previous head coach Gregg Berhalter was fired following a disappointing Copa América exit in July.

It is expected Pochettino would be on the touchline for the USMNT match versus Panama on October 12.

