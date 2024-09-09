Pueblo’s Barkman Library reopens following multi-million dollar renovation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – After a year-long renovation, the Barkman Library is reopening its doors – with a few new additions.

The $4.2 million renovation project included an expansion of the center's community meeting room that added an additional 2,643 square feet onto the building, as well as the construction of a a bridge connecting the library to an outdoor green space.

The library also has new and improved dedicated spaces for children, teens and adults and updated security systems.

“I am pleased that the library district is able to continue investing in its facilities," Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) Executive Director Sherri Baca said. "The renovation of the Barkman Library is important for serving the neighborhood well."

To celebrate the grand reopening, Barkman Library is hosting a week of festivities, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Other grand opening week events include:

Photos with Bluey and Bingo from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 where kids of all ages can meet and greet with Bluey and Bingo. Members of the Pueblo Police Department will be giving out free drawstring bags filled with coloring books and crayons, provided by Minnequa Works Credit Union, while supplies last. Kids can explore their favorite emergency vehicles and enjoy an obstacle course with Fire Fit Kids.

Diego Martin - el Vaquero Chautauqua at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Presented by Angel Vigil and Colorado Humanities, the character of Diego Martín-el Vaquero is the Spanish colonial cowboy who was the first cowboy to ride the open ranges and sleep under the stars and the first master of the basic eternal cowboy skills-riding and roping. Refreshments will be provided.

Backpack Giveaway at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. More than 1,200 free backpacks, provided by Minnequa Works Credit Union, will be given away along with free school supplies, while supplies last. Children ages 18 and younger will also be able to get a free basic haircut. Kids' Zumba sessions will be held in Belmont Park.

All events are free and open to the public.

The Barkman Library has served northern Pueblo for more than 30 years. According to PCCLD, more than 1.6 million visitors have come through its doors during the past 11 years alone.

“We are so excited to share this beautiful, refreshed library that will serve the community well for years to come,” Baca said.