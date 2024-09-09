Cristiano Ronaldo scores 901st career goal to rescue Portugal in the Nations League

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 901st career goal on Sunday as he rescued a 2-1 victory for Portugal against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

The 39-year-old tapped home from close range in the 88th minute to complete Portugal’s comeback having gone a goal behind in Lisbon.

Scott McTominay’s powerful header in the seventh minute had given Scotland a surprise lead and despite consistent pressure, Portugal struggled to find an equalizer.

That was until Bruno Fernandes fired home from the edge of the area to level the scores in the 54th minute.

Portugal pushed for a winner, with Ronaldo striking the post and Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn twice denying João Félix with superb saves.

And just when it looked like both teams would have to settle for a draw, Ronaldo popped up at the back post to convert a dangerous cross from left-back Nuno Mendes.

It was his second goal in as many games during this international break, having scored his 900th career goal on Thursday against Croatia. It was also his 132nd goal for Portugal, on top of 450 for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, 68 for Al Nassr and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Afterwards, Fernandes – who was playing in his 600th career game – expressed how important Ronaldo was to the Portugal team.

“The influence is always the same, regardless of whether he starts on the bench or not,” Fernandes said, per Reuters.

“Everyone who came on made the difference. Cristiano has a goal, today he scored 901 and now he’s on his way to a thousand, which is what he wants.”

Ronaldo’s winner means Portugal has a perfect start to its Nations League campaign, now with six points to lead League A Group 1.

Croatia sits in second on three points following its 1-0 victory against Poland on Sunday.

Luka Modrić, who turned 39 last Monday, scored the only goal of the game, delicately curling home a free-kick from the edge of the penalty area shortly after halftime.

Elsewhere, Spain continued its strong 2024 with a 4-1 victory over Switzerland.

The European champion took an early lead through Joselu before Fabián Ruiz doubled its advantage just minutes later.

But in the 20th minute, Spain was reduced to 10-men when Robin Le Normand was shown a straight red card.

Zeki Amdouni halved the deficit shortly after halftime but Ruiz’s second of the game reestablished Spain’s two-goal lead before Ferran Torres’ late strike sealed all three points for La Roja.

Full Nations League scores from Sunday

Home vs. away (winners in bold)

Portugal 2-1 Scotland – League A, Group 1

Croatia 1-0 Poland – League A, Group 1

Denmark 2-0 Serbia – League A, Group 4

Switzerland 1-4 Spain – League A, Group 4

Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan – League C, Group 1

Sweden 3-0 Estonia – League C, Group 1

Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus – League C, Group 3

Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland – League C, Group 3

Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein – League D, Group 1

