Warm and dry conditions for the start of the work week

Tonight we will have lows back into the 50s again across Southern Colorado. There is another slight chance for an isolated shower as we head into the evening hours and early night but then we will dry out and our skies will become partly cloudy.

For the start of the work week will see temperatures remain in the 80s and 90s across the region. Our skies will be mostly sunny, there is a very slight chance for an afternoon shower in Colorado Springs. The higher country hometowns do have a chance for some isolated showers.

80s and 90s will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Most will stay dry. There is a slight chance for showers in Colorado Springs. Rain chances remain in the High Country Region. Pueblo and the Eastern plains will stay dry with mostly sunny skies.

As we head into the end of the work week we keep highs in the 80s and 90s with dry conditions. We will have to watch for fire weather conditions.