A dog tied up and abandoned at a Pueblo dog park finds a new home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- A dog was found tied up and abandoned at a Pueblo dog park by previous owners before a good samaritan took action.

Jimmy Garcia, found the dog and took KRDO 13 to the exact spot where he found Sherman.

"Poor baby was just sitting there tied to a fence next to the ground with no water. It was hot out today, and so my heart hurt. I just knew that I had to do something to take care of him," said Garcia. "I went over to the dog, and he had a note left for him that said, hello, my name is Sherman and I'm five years old and I'm looking for a good home."

Garcia said he was heartbroken when he read that note. The dog was nervous and didn't know what was happening. It took him some time to warm up to Garcia.

"He was very frightened, I think. but we then were able to get him to trust us. After about 45 minutes," said Garcia.

Garcia said he always takes his dogs to the City Park Dog Park in Pueblo to get some exercise and was shocked to see a dog tied to the fence. He knew he had to take the dog home with him. Although Sherman will be sleeping in a new home, Garcia does have some words for Sherman's former owners.

"If the owners are looking, I would just like to say that he is in a good place now, and he is going to have love and happiness in our home," said Garcia

Garcia says he's planning on adopting the dog and naming him Euro.