Rampart High students and staff raise money to fight cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Rampart High School hosted a carnival event fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

"I think it's just awesome to get out early. Like months before the event and just get as much money as possible for the families in need," Mark Suplisson, vice president of Rampart Highschool student council, told KRDO 13 Saturday's Rock with Rocky event helps them get a head start on raising money for the Bald4Bucks fundraiser.

"Every year we have a hero child that we sponsor who is a part of the event, and we donate money to the family as well," Suplisson added.

Students could pay $5 to try and drop their teachers in the dunk tank. There were also fun games such as corn hole, ring toss, and spike ball.

Students tell KRDO 13 they hope Saturday's event becomes an annual tradition.