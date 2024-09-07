Jail inmate charged after foiled escape plan

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

UNIONTOWN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man was caught after it was discovered he had an elaborate plot to escape the Fayette County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, the district attorney’s office said they were made aware of a planned escape by inmate Calvin Huffman.

Employees at the jail intercepted a piece of outgoing mail that included diagrams of the facility as well as the tools needed for Huffman to escape from the jail.

After that, Huffman was moved to the jail’s restrictive housing where the DA said he proceeded to vandalize the cell and threaten the staff.

He also was accused of damaging the sprinkler system inside the jail which led to flooding in some places.

Huffman was in the Fayette County Jail awaiting trial on charges of solicitation to commit murder.

In 2023, charges were filed against Huffman after the murder of Anthony Jones.

“We are alleging that at the time of Anthoney Jones’ murder, Huffman was in a dispute with the victim over narcotics and paid Owens a significant amount of money and drugs to exact Huffman’s revenge against the victim,” said Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele in July.

He now faces a slew of additional charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.