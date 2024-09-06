Sunny and Warmer This Weekend

FRIDAY: Friday is looking great with a return to mostly sunny skies. Highs will begin warming up again from Friday through the weekend. High on Friday 78° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies during the morning hours then an increase in clouds in the afternoon with a chance for a few showers during the late afternoon-evening timeframe. High of 83° for Colorado Springs and and 88° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy if not mostly sunny skies with temperatures a little above normal. High for Colorado Springs will be 85° and 90° for Pueblo.

MONDAY thru THURSDAY: It looks as if it will continue to be dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures for Colorado Springs are expected to be in the mid-80s and low 90s are expected for the Steel City. Despite the rain we've had over the last month and the last couple of days, we still have a rain deficit and there are still some areas of moderate drought across Colorado.