EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple fire departments are responding to reports of an explosion near the Ray Nixon Power Plant.

The plant is located on the west side of I-25, south of Fountain.

Officials told KRDO13 that the Fountain Fire Department (FFD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding.

KRDO13 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. We will provide updates once we do.